SL vs BAN pitch report: How will surface at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo play for 3rd T20I? Bangladesh's month-long tour of Sri Lanka will conclude today with the third and final T20I. It is a decider as both teams have won a game so far and this is a great chance for the visitors to win a series. The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Here's the pitch report.

Colombo:

The third and final T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after Bangladesh stormed back with an 83-run win in the second T20I. Sri Lanka had chased 150-odd in the series opener earlier to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have shown great form for the hosts in this series. They batted brilliantly in the first match, setting the platform in a tricky chase and will be expected to do the same this time around. The bowling attack was completely different from the first game in the previous encounter and it remains to be seen if Matheesha Pathirana returns to the playing XI.

As for Bangladesh, they would be relieved after a win in the last game. The visitors looked deflated under their new captain Litton Das in the opening encounter but they did well in the previous outing, with the captain leading from the front. Litton will be expecting one final push from the team on this tour.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - Pitch Report

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 58 T20 matches so far, with 215 being the highest score overall. Bangladesh had chased down the total successfully then and will be keen on repeating their heroics in the decider. Spinners get good purchase from this surface historically but the pitch is unlikely to deteriorate much in 40 overs. There could be dew, and for the same reason, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first

Colombo - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played 58

Matches won batting first - 23

Matches won bowling first - 34

Average first inns score - 142

Highest total - 215 by BAN vs SL

Highest score chased - 215 by BAN vs SL

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga, Dinesh Chandimal

