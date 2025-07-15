ENG-W vs IND-W Live: When and where to watch England vs India Women's ODI series live on TV and streaming? England despite the series defeat would take some momentum into the ODIs after winning the final T20I but will need another week of strong effort from the hosts to get past this Indian team, which looks in form and rhythm as the final preparations for the Women's World Cup begins for both sides.

India women's head coach Amol Mazumdar admitted that Shafali Verma may not be in the ODI squad for the England series but she is still very much in the plans for the World Cup later this year. But does that confusion and lack of clarity help anyone? India would be keen to get answers to those couple of questions in particular, as Harmanpreet Kaur and Co look to make the England tour even better after the first-ever T20I series victory in the country. It's impossible to preview this series in isolation, given it is being played two months out from an ODI World Cup in India when both teams find themselves in a strange situation of being there and thereabouts but still not being enough, with the Australian team and its scary strength being present in all the players and both coaches' minds.

England would take a lot of confidence from their series sweep against the West Indies, but when India bit back at them, a reality check would have certainly hit Charlotte Edwards and Co that there is still a lot of work to be done. India will have the pressure of a home World Cu,p while the challenge for England will be to sustain a quality performance until the end of the World Cup.

England will hope that the change of the format does them a world of good whereas for India, despite the tri-series win in April-May, there were a few questions regarding the batting approach from the middle order and if and how they are able to get solutions to this very pressing issue.

When and where to watch ENG-W vs IND-W ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

The three-match ODI series between England and India's women will kick off at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Wednesday, July 16 at 5:30 PM IST. The subsequent matches will be played at Lord's and Durham respectively on July 19 and 22. The Saturday clash at Lord's will be a day game while the other two are scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST. The ENG vs IND Women's series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare