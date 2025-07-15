Karnataka HC denies state government's confidentiality request of RCB stampede report, asks to disclose it The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to disclose the RCB stampede report in public, denying the request for confidentiality that the government had made. The HC stated that there is no legal ground for such confidentiality.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to disclose the RCB stampede report, denying its request to keep it confidential, ESPNCricinfo reported. The HC has said that there are no legal grounds to keep the report confidential, as they were just "facts as perceived" by the government. The report is about the stampede that killed 11 people during RCB's IPL win celebrations in early June.

RCB won their maiden IPL title by beating Punjab Kings in the final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following their win, RCB celebrated their title with celebrations in Bengaluru and a function at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the celebration was marred and cut short after 11 people died during a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium after approximately three to five lakh people had gathered outside the stadium.

The state government has now been asked to disclose its report in public and has also been directed to provide it to the other respondents - RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the franchise's event partners DNA Entertainment Networks.

The RCB franchise is awaiting the results of a detailed CID investigation. Over the past month, senior officials from RCB as well as representatives from DNA have provided their statements. However, a date for the final verdict has not yet been announced.

On July 1, the two-member bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) - a quasi‑judicial body that oversees matters involving government and public servants - highlighted that RCB was responsible for drawing approximately three to five lakh people outside the stadium to take part in the victory parade that the franchise had announced on its social media channels.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) was asked to investigate following a complaint from the Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West), Vikash Kumar Vikash. He was dismissed by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah after the tragic stampede. Along with four colleagues, Vikash was removed on the grounds of "substantial dereliction of duty" and failing to seek appropriate “guidance,” circumstances which allowed the situation to spiral out of control. In a 29‑page judgment, the tribunal held that RCB had "created a nuisance" by proceeding with IPL victory celebrations without securing the necessary regulatory permissions.

RCB’s chief marketing officer, Nikhil Sosale, was arrested last month and later released on bail, but the franchise has remained silent since they announced increased compensation and support for the victims, including pledging funds via “RCB Cares.” Their social media channels have seen no updates since June 4.