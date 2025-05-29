Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - Stats comparison after 25 Test matches With India all set to take on England in an upcoming five-game Test series starting from June 20, the series will be the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, and ahead of the series, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between Shubman Gill and Harry Brook.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Team India will be touring England for a five-game Test series that is all set to kick off from June 20. It is worth noting that ahead of the upcoming series, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced that ace batter Shubman Gill will be the Indian team’s new Test captain.

Hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Gill took over the reins of Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma after he recently announced his retirement from the longest format. With this being Gill’s first tour as Test captain, there would be many eyes set upon the batter.

It is expected that the 25-year-old will be batting in the middle order for India, and many would be drawing comparisons between Gill and England’s star in the middle order, Harry Brook. It is interesting to note that where Harry Brook has played 25 matches in Test cricket so far, Gill has represented India across 32 Test matches so far. As for their statistical comparison, it is Harry Brook who leads the chart in terms of runs after 25 Tests.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill had scored 1,492 runs to his name after playing 25 Test matches. On the other hand, Harry Brook has scored 2,339 runs to his name after 25 games in the longest format. With India all set to take on England across five Test matches, there would be many eyes set upon both Gill and Brook as they hope to propel their sides to a good start in the new WTC cycle.

Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - Stats comparison after 25 Test matches