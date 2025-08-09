Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at charity auction, Full details here India Test captain Shubman Gill's jersey was sold for the highest price at the charity auction in England. Apart from him, even the likes of Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja's jerseys drew massive bids. Know full details here

London:

Shubman Gill landed in the UK for his maiden assignment as the Test captain of the Indian team in June. When he left, Gill was the superstar in the country, having amassed 754 runs in five Test matches, including a 269-run knock at Edgbaston, and had broken records for fun during the series. He also led Team India admirably well as the visitors levelled the series 2-2 and the growth in his popularity has reflected in the charity auction that happened after the third Test of the series.

Gill's jersey was sold for a massive amount of Rs 5.41 lakh (£4600) and was the most expensive bid among all the jerseys sold in an online charity event. The auction ran from July 10 to July 27 and all the funds raised from this auction will go to the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which provides crucial support to the families facing the challenges of a parent's terminal illness, focusing on pre-bereavement support for children and families.

You can watch the final bidding amount of Shubman Gill's jersey here

What is Red for Ruth Day?

The auction was also named '#REDFORRUTH SPECIAL TIMED AUCTION'. Notably, the Red for Ruth Day is celebrated at the Lord's Cricket Ground, where the Home of Cricket turns entirely red on a designated day during a Test match. The players and fans are also encouraged to wear red on the day. The day is dedicated to Ruth Strauss, the late wife of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss who passed away from lung cancer.

On Red for Ruth Day, the Ruth Strauss Foundation raises awareness and funds for families facing the loss of a parent due to terminal illness, especially cancer.

Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's jerseys also attracted massive bids

Coming back to the auction, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's jerseys attracted the joint second-highest bidding amount. Their jerseys went for Rs 4.94 lakh (£4200) each, while KL Rahul was the next on the list as his jersey was sold for Rs 4.71 lakh (£4000). Joe Root was next on the list, having attracted the final bidding amount of Rs 4.47 lakh (£3800) for his jersey.

Top 5 most expensive jerseys of players sold at the #RedforRuth auction

Players Final Amount Shubman Gill Rs 5.4 lakh Jasprit Bumrah Rs 4.94 lakh Ravindra Jadeja Rs 4.94 lakh KL Rahul Rs 4.71 lakh Joe Root Rs 4.47 lakh

Also Read