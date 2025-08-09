WI vs PAK: Babar Azam goes past legendary cricketer with 46-run knock in 1st ODI Babar Azam returned to action in international cricket with the first ODI against the West Indies for the first time since March 2025. The former Pakistan skipper looked in good touch and scored 46 runs in the run-chase before getting out to Gudakesh Motie.

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

Pakistan locked horns against the West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday (August 8) and it also marked Babar Azam's return to international cricket after almost five months. The former Pakistan captain is no longer part of the T20I squad, while Pakistan didn't play any Tests during this period. However, the break in play didn't affect Babar as he looked sublime during his 46-run knock in the 281-run chase. In the process, he also went past Bangladesh legend Shakib Al Hasan in the list of players with the most runs in international cricket.

Babar has amassed 6282 runs now in 129 innings in ODIs at an average of 55.1 and a strike rate of 87.82. But he missed out on notching up his 38th fifty in the format by just four runs and already has scored 19 centuries. With his performance in the opening game of the series against the West Indies, he surpassed Shakib's tally in international cricket and has overall amassed 14739 in his international career.

Babar Azam quicker than Shakib in scoring runs

For the unversed, Shakib who hasn't played for Bangladesh since October 2024, has amassed 14730 runs across formats in his international career. He did so in 447 matches and 491 innings at an average of 33.86 with 14 centuries and 100 fifties to his name.

However, Babar Azam has managed to surpass Shakib's tally in just 319 matches (358 innings) at the international level with 31 centuries and 102 fifties to his credit.

Babar Azam missed out on big score

Having said that, Babar would be disappointed not to have scored big in the series opener against the West Indies. Pakistan chased down the 281-run target with five wickets in hand, thanks to a brilliant knock from the debutant Hasan Nawaz, who became the 14th player from the country to score a half-century on debut. Babar Azam will be keen on making amends now in the next game and help Pakistan seal the series with a game to go.

