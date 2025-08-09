Ireland stun Pakistan in 2nd T20I to win series, Jane Maguire creates world record with last-ball six Ireland stunned Pakistan Women in the second T20I of the three-match series. They chased down 169 runs with Jane Maguire smashing a six when Ireland needed four runs off the last ball to win. With this, she also created a unique world record in both men's and women's cricket history.

Dublin:

Ireland Women stunned Pakistan in the second T20I on Friday (August 8) in a last-ball thriller. Jane Maguire was the star for the home team as she smashed a six when Ireland needed four runs off the last ball. She also became the first ever cricketer in the history of the sport (men and women) to hit a six on her first ball to win an international match on the last possible ball. With this win, Ireland also sealed the three-match series with a game to go, having won the opening game by 11 runs, defending 142 runs.

Pakistan Women have not won a T20I series against Ireland since 2013 and the wait continues for them. Coming back to Jane Maguire, she was exceptional on the final ball as it was also the first ball of her innings. Interestingly, it was the 27th T20I of her career and had not smashed a six until then. Moreover, Maguire had also scored only 13 runs in eight innings and her unbeaten 6-run knock turned out to be her best effort with the bat for Ireland.

The 22-year-old is primarily a bowler but became an overnight star after taking her side over the line on the last ball with a six off Sadia Iqbal.

Watch the video here:

What happened in the match?

Earlier, Pakistan Women opted to bat after winning the toss with the series on the line and posted 168 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. All five of their batters crossed the 20-run mark as they hit 20 fours and three sixes in their innings. The score, at the time, seemed enough given the fact that Ireland defended 142 runs in the series opener.

However, the home side were propelled by a half-century from Orla Prendergast as they recovered from 35/3 in the run chase. The 42-run knock from Laura Delany also kept them alive in the chase and then came the cameo from Rebecca Stokell (34* off 16) that took the game to the final over.

But Stokell went off the strike off the first ball of the last over and never got the strike back. When four runs were needed off the last delivery, Pakistan would've fancied their chances to level the series. However, Jane Maguire had other ideas and she finished it off in style.

