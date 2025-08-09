OVI vs MNR, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals The two-time defending champions Oval Invincibles swept aside their local rivals in the London derby, the Spirit, in the opening game of the fifth edition of the Hundred. Rashid Khan's addition has further made the Invincibles stronger and it won't be easy for the Originals against this side.

London:

The two-time defending champions Oval Invincibles began their season with a bang, swatting aside the London Spirit like a fly. The Invincibles look quite good to go for a three-peat, especially after adding a spinner like Rashid Khan to their arsenal while retaining their already solid core, including the Curran brothers, who provide critical balance to their side.

Against them will be the Manchester Originals, who had a bittersweet game against the Southern Brave up at the Old Trafford. The Originals would have been disappointed with their efforts with the bat, especially after the start Phil Salt and Jos Buttler got but would have been chuffed with the fight they put in with the ball and just hung in there, to take the game to the final set. Scott Currie and Sonny Baker giving a good account of themselves and taking regular wickets will keep the Originals in a good stead as they take on a dangerous outfit.

The area where the Originals lacked was the back end of the batting and Heinrich Klaasen will have to take the lead here if the visitors have to open their account against a formidable opponent. The Invincibles' batting wasn't really challenged against the Spirit, chasing a relatively low score of just 81 runs but against Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Sonny Baker and Co, the home team will have to be on their toes with the bat.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2025 Match 5, OVI vs MNR

Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Sonny Baker, Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Noor Ahmad, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Rashid Khan (c), Mark Chapman, Scott Currie

Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark/Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt(c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson, Sonny Baker