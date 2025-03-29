Shubman Gill becomes first player to create massive record in Ahmedabad during GT vs MI clash in IPL 2025 Shubman Gill continued his love affair with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he achieved a special milestone during the Gujarat Titans' clash against the Mumbai Indians. Both GT and MI are looking for their first wins of the season after losing their respective openers.

Shubman Gill has etched his name into the history books during the Gujarat Titans' clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday, March 29. Gill continues his love affair with the Ahmedabad-based venue as he achieved a massive record during his team's second home game of the season.

Gill has become the first player to hit 1000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in the IPL. He needed only 14 runs to reach the milestone and got there pretty quickly after being asked to bat first.

Gill has a pretty strong record at the Ahmedabad-based venue. In 20 innings that he has batted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gill has slammed three centuries and four fifties, which reflects his domination at the venue.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We'll bowl first. The simple reason is we don't know how the pitch will play, plus the dew factor. Only last year we played on black soil, otherwise we have been playing on red soil. Last year, we had the game under wraps but couldn't finish it. The prep has been fantastic, the boys are excited and we back each other, be there for each other. Very happy stage. I come back, and the others we are keeping the options open. Always about playing good cricket, planning right and enjoying the game," Hardik said at the toss.

"Batted first plenty of times here, so nothing changes for us. It is all about assessing the conditions and seeing what target we can set, and if we are chasing it is about how to get to that target. Plenty of positives from the last game, we just got slow in the middle and that post us, but still we managed to score about 200 runs in 14 overs.

"We have got the same team, might see one change with the impact sub. (On opening with Sai Sudharsan) We want to have a lefty-righty combination, and Jos has been playing at 3 for England, so nothing changes for him," Gill said at the toss.

Gujarat Titans' Playing XI: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju