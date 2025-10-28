Shreyas Iyer's family to not travel to Sydney, reveals father; says 'Best doctors are treating him' Shreyas Iyer's situation is improving in Sydney and he is out of the ICU as well. Meanwhile, his father, Santosh Iyer, has revealed that they have decided not to travel to Sydney as the best doctors are treating him in Australia at the moment.

Shreyas Iyer's family has decided not to travel to Sydney to be with the cricketer, who sustained a life-threatening injury during the third ODI against Australia on Saturday (October 25). For the unversed, Iyer took a fantastic tumbling catch to dismiss Alex Carey but injured his lower rib cage in the process. He also suffered internal bleeding, after which there were a lot of concerns around his health. He was rushed to the hospital and was in the ICU as well.

Initially reports suggested that Iyer's family would be traveling to Sydney and that the BCCI was making arrangements for them. However, Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer, has revealed that they have decided against travelling to Australia to be with the 30-year-old. He also made it clear that Iyer might get discharged by the weekend and might return home sooner rather than later.

"The BCCI is monitoring his injury and he is on a recovery path. The best doctor in Sydney is treating him. He is likely to get discharged by the weekend and perhaps may get even before that. Since he is not a part of the T20I squad, he will return soon," Santosh Iyer said while speaking to Deccan Chronicle. Moreover, according to several other reports, Iyer's family is getting constant updates on the cricketer's condition and recovery.

Surya reveals latest update on Iyer's injury

Meanwhile, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed earlier today that Shreyas Iyer was doing well and was also talking to everyone. "When I got to know about his injury, I called our physio Kamlesh Jain to get the update. Iyer has been replying on phone now which means he is stable. Doctors are there with him, he's speaking with people too, so it's looking good. He will be monitored for the next few days.

"It is unfortunate what happened and these cases are very rare. But rare things happen to rare talent like Shreyas Iyer. By god's grace, everything is fine. Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar (We will take him to India with us after the series)," Surya said on the eve of the first T20I of the five-match series against Australia.

