Shreyas Iyer, India's highest run-getter at Champions Trophy, wins ICC Player of the Month award for March India's Champions Trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma labelled Shreyas Iyer a silent hero after the No 4 batter was the team's top run-getter, playing crucial knocks in four of the five matches. Iyer became the bridge between the top-order and the middle and lower-order while bashing spin.

New Delhi:

India's Shreyas Iyer won the ICC Player of the Month award for March for his spectacular show in the Champions Trophy for the eventual winners in Dubai. Iyer, who was India's leading run-getter in the tournament, amassed 172 runs in three matches in March, including a 79 off 98 in the final league stage clash against New Zealand when the Men in Blue found themselves in a bit of trouble losing the top three cheaply. Iyer came up with crucial 45 in the semi-final against Australia and then a 48 off 62 in the decider against the Kiwis again.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma labelled Iyer the 'silent hero'. Iyer became the bridge between the top-order and the middle and lower-order while bashing spin and negating the threat in the middle overs on sluggish wickets in Dubai.

"I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever," Iyer said in an ICC release. This was Iyer's first ICC title having been part of the heartbreak in 2023 at the ODI World Cup.

"Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief," Iyer added.

It was a tricky start for Iyer in the season with him not being confirmed in India's line-up and played the first ODI against England in Nagpur in February only because Virat Kohli wasn't 100 per cent fit but his 36-ball 59 sealed his place in the side with India going back to Rohit-Shubman Gill opening pair and Iyer later on returned with scores of 44 and 78 in the final two matches.

Iyer has continued his staggering form in the ongoing IPL season for the Punjab Kings as captain, having already smashed three fifties including his career-best of 97* off just 42 balls in his side's campaign-opener against the Gujarat Titans.