WWE Monday Night Raw Results and Highlights: Rey Mysterio's win, Roman Reigns dominance and more The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place on Monday before WrestleMania 41, which is scheduled on April 19 and April 20. As for the Monday Night Raw, Bayley, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles and Finn Balor won their respective matches.

The final episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 41 took place on Monday (April 14) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. It was an evening filled with action in the ring as the likes of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, CM Punk and Seth Rollins also appeared on the show ahead of the WrestleMania Night 1 triple threat main event.

The show began with the clash between Bayley and Liv Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez and Lyra Valkyria got involved at the ringside, even as Bayley avoided Morgan's Oblivion finisher and rolled her up with a jackknife pin.

In the other face-off, Rey Mysterio defeated Julius Creed while AJ Styles brushed aside Karrion Kross with a phenomenal Forearm. Finn Balor defeated Penta via disqualification in the final clash of the evening.

The final episode before WrestleMania 41 witnessed that Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns were involved in a significant segment that escalated their ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. This has now set the stage perfectly for their triple threat match later this week.

Roman Reigns made a stunning return during the event which featured Rollins and Punk in a Steel Cage match. Reigns allowed Rollins to secure a controversial victory by pulling him out of the cage. After the match, Reigns delivered a brilliant Superman Punch and Spear to Rollins before attacking Punk with a spear, sending a loud and clear message to his opponents ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Here are the results from WWE Monday Night Raw for April 14, 2025:

Bayley def. Liv Morgan

Rey Mysterio def. Julius Creed

AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor def. Penta via disqualification