IPL 2020: Was surprised by two-paced wicket, says DC skipper Shreyas Iyer after SRH loss

Following a 15-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that the wicket was two-paced in Abu Dhabi and the ball wasn’t coming on to the bat when he went out to bat (in the first over at no.3).

Earlier after winning the toss, Iyer predicted that dew will play a big role in the second innings, hence he asked SRH to bat first. However, after the game, Iyer admitted that didn’t turn out to be the case despite asked to chase a modest target of 163.

“We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here, they outplayed us in all three departments and credits to them for that. It was surprising and in the second innings, it was two-paced,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When I went into bat, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat. We thought dew would come on but we can't give any reasons at this moment. We didn't execute the way we wanted to. Lot of learnings from this wicket and conditions,” he further added.

Iyer felt since boundaries are big here, there execution while batting was on the money as they didn’t take enough doubles on a big ground of Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

“Ricky went in (during the time-out) and we needed one batsman to take a chance as the required rate was pretty high. The ground is very big and we didn't capitalize on taking doubles. We knew boundaries are big here and doubles will be key for us, It didn't work out for us, hopefully next time we can maximise the opportunities,” he said.

