Shoaib Akhtar picks Rahul Dravid over Sachin Tendulkar among Indian batting legends

Known for not holding back, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently sparked a debate on social media when the 45 years old pacer said he rated Mohammed Asif as a better bowling talent than Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Amir, and even Pak bowling great Wasim Akram.

The pacer recalled how Asif, who was banned from cricket over spot-fixing conviction, bamboozled great batsmen like VVS Laxman and AB de Villiers; making the latter even cry.

His recent comments have certainly attracted fans' attention and there was a flurry of questions asked to the former pacer when he attended Q&A session on Twitter.

One of the fans went on to ask who the pacer choose between Indian batting legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Akhtar, who in the past has explained how difficult is to get someone like Dravid out as he doesn't take unnecessary risks, without any hesitation picked The Wall.

If you have to choose one in test ... who it will be ... Sachin or Dravid ?! — Bijay Kumar (@bijay_speaks) January 3, 2021

Akhtar, who twice bowled over 100 miles per hour in his international career, was also asked who according to him is the most complete batsman in world cricket. The former cricketer seemed in two minds as he picked Virat Kohli along with compatriot Babar Azam.

Often in the past, Azam is compared with Kohli over his effortless stroke-making ability. Both batsmen also enjoy high ratings in the ICC rankings with Kohli being NO. 2 in Tests, No.1 in ODIs, and No.7 in T20Is while Azam is No.5 in Tests, No.5 in ODIs, and No.2 in T20Is.

Akhtar was also asked who does he rates as the best bowler modern era and the retired pacer chose Australia's Mitchell Starc best suited with the title.