Shimron Hetmyer smacks five sixes in an over against Fabian Allen in GSL: Watch Shimron Hetmyer smacked five sixes in an over against Fabian Allen in the ongoing Global Super League. Courtesy of his impactful knock of 39 runs off 10 balls, Guyana Amazon Warriors won the match by four wickets.

Providence (Guyana) :

West Indies international Shimron Hetmyer smacked five sixes on the trot as Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets in the ongoing Global Super League. Chasing 126 runs, Guyana suffered three quick wickets as they were reduced to 42/3. Even in such an intense situation, Hetmyer didn’t change his approach, smacking five sixes in the 10th over against Fabian Allen.

Hetmyer’s cameo of 39 runs off 10 balls changed the game for Guyana and pushed Hobart Hurricanes out of the contest. After he got out, things could have gotten complicated, but Moeen Ali and Gudakesh Motie kept the scoreboard ticking to get the job done.

Notably, batting first, Hobart lost wickets at regular intervals. Captain Ben McDermott managed to hand the team a decent start, scoring 21 runs off nine wickets, but he didn’t have enough support from the other end. Nikhil Chaudhary and Mohammad Nabi managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Towards the end, Allen made 28 runs as Hobart posted 125 runs.

Motie once again had a gunning day with the ball, picking up three wickets, while Moeen and Imran Tahir picked up two each. Motie later contributed well with the bat, scoring 19 runs, as Guyana won the match with 21 balls to spare. Courtesy of his all-round brilliance, Motie was adjudged Player of the Match, ahead of Hetmyer, who stole the show with the bat.

With the win, Guyana moved to the top of the points table. They have six points in the kitty after four matches, with Rangpur Riders being second, having played one match less. Hobart, Dubai Capitals and Central Districts are third, fourth and fifth, respectively, having two points each in the tournament.

