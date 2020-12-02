Australia vs India 3rd ODI live: Shane Warne questions Pat Cummins commitment for Aussies

Image Source : AP File photo of Pat Cummins

Australian spin legend Shane Warne took a potshot at Cricket Australia and Pat Cummins after the all-rounder was rested for the third ODI and T20Is after just two games.

The 51year-old retired cricketer, who took over 1000 international wickets, questioned Cummins' commitment towards Australian team as the pacer was rested after playing the entire IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I know it is a big summer that we have and it is pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two games,” he said on Fox Cricket.

“So they are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL and then they need a rest?

He further stated that an Australian player must always play international games and miss IPL or any other league when needed.

“Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in the IPL. I don’t care if you miss the IPL. You cannot miss games for Australia because you need a break coming off the IPL. You need a rest to get through the summer after two games?" fumed Warner.

“So I would say you should choose. Either miss the IPL or you cannot miss games because you need a break coming off the IPL for an Australian game. It is a one day international for Australia.”

He further praised Mitchell Starc, who was ruled out of third ODI due to injury, for opting out of IPL keeping in mind the India-Australia series.

“I applaud Mitchell Starc who said, ‘I’m not going to go to the IPL because I want to have a big summer for Australia’,” Warne said.

“I applaud him for that and it is disappointing he got injured, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two one day internationals.”