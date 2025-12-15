Shaheen Afridi denied bowling midway through his spell on BBL debut, here's why Shaheen Afridi made his debut in the Big Bash League today for Brisbane Heat and it turned to be a forgettable evening for him on the field. He was taken off the attack after just 2.4 overs, with the umpires not allowing him to complete his spell. Here's why:

New Delhi:

Pakistan's premier speedster, Shaheen Afridi, made his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) today as he turned up for Brisbane Heat. But it turned out to be a forgettable evening for him as the left-arm fast bowler was not allowed to complete his four-over spell against the Melbourne Renegades at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

It was already a forgettable outing for Shaheen in the first two overs of his spell. He was brought back into the attack in the 18th over of the innings with a hope to restrict the opposition batters. But Afridi ended up bowling dangerous beamers twice and the umpires decided to stop him from bowling for the match.

He was taken off the attack after delivering four deliveries in the over and his figures were not impressive at all. Afridi conceded 43 runs in just 2.4 overs, as he faced the wrath of Tim Seifert, who smashed 102 runs, notching up the first century of the ongoing BBL season.

Mohammad Rizwan also struggled on BBL debut

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also had a forgettable evening at the Simonds Stadium as he lined up against Shaheen Afridi for the Melbourne Renegades. He came out to bat at three in the fourth over of the innings but struggled immensely to get the ball away. Rizwan could only muster four runs off 10 deliveries before getting out to Patrick Dooley in the seventh over of the innings.

However, Tim Seifert, opening the innings, starred for the Renegades as he scored 102 runs off just 56 balls with nine fours and six sixes to his credit. Oliver Peake also starred for the Renegades as the 200-run mark was breached for the first time at the venue. They scored 212 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs.

Also Read