Sarfaraz Khan sizzles for Mumbai vs Goa, smashes 14 sixes on his way to 157

Sarfaraz Khan ended the year 2025 with a brilliant 157-run knock for Mumbai against Goa today in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He slammed a 56-ball century and kept going berserk to notch up his 150 as well and smashed as many as 14 sixes and nine fours during his stay in the middle. Thanks to his blitzkrieg with the bat, Mumbai posted a mammoth total on the board after being invited to bat first.

Sarfaraz came out to bat at number four after Mumbai lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 46 runs in the 21st over of the innings. They had just crossed the 100-run mark then and it didn't take long for him to get going. He first stitched a 93-run stand in just 10 overs with his brother Musheer Khan and continued to play his shots as the game entered the final phase of the innings.

The 28-year-old shifted gears even further after reaching his century in 56 balls, before finishing on 157 runs, out of which 120 came only through boundaries (fours and sixes). Sarfaraz scored runs a strike rate of 209.33 as Mumbai posted a total in excess of 400 runs. The way he was batting, one felt had the Mumbai batter stayed long enough, he would've crossed the elusive 200-run mark in the innings.

Arjun Tendulkar fails in first ever encounter against Mumbai

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar played for the first time against Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, ever since switching his loyalties to Goa. But it was a horrible outing for him with the ball as he conceded 62 runs in his seven overs and didn't pick up a wicket as well.

For Mumbai, Musheer scored 60 runs while Hardik Tamore provided the final push in the death overs that propelled them to a mammoth total on the board.

