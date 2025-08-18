Sarfaraz Khan, dropped from India's Test team, shines in Buchi Babu Trophy, slams 92-ball ton for Mumbai Sarfaraz Khan was left out of India's Test squad for the England series. But he has started the season with a bang, smashing a century for Mumbai on the opening day of the Buchi Babu Trophy against TNCA XI.

Sarfaraz Khan slammed a sensational century on the opening day of the Buchi Babu trophy for Mumbai in the clash against TNCA XI. He has started his domestic season on a high note to return to the Indian Test team after being left out of the squad for the Test series against England. However, he is making his bat talk yet again, smashing a 92-ball century after coming out to bat in the toughest of situations.

After opting to bat first, Mumbai found themselves in trouble at 98/3, and this is when Sarfaraz came out to bat. He took the attack to the opposition bowlers right from the word go and kept them on the tenterhooks right through. He came to bat in the 33rd over of the innings and in the next 31 overs, was able to notch up a ton.

Sarfaraz Khan's inspirational fitness transformation

Sarfaraz Khan recently made the headlines as well after losing a staggering 17 kgs in just two months. His fitness transformation was all over social media, but was ignored for the England Tests, much to the disappointment of the cricketer. However, the man didn't lose heart and scored 92 runs for India A against England Lions just before the start of the senior team's series against England.

His fitness has certainly improved compared to earlier and if he continues to make his mark in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz can make a comeback to the Test team. For now, he is batting on 100 and will be keen on adding more runs to his tally in the ongoing Buchi Babu Trophy clash against TNCA XI.

Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan fail for Mumbai

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai skipper Ayush Mhatre and Musheer Khan failed to make an impact for the team. The duo opened the innings and scored only 13 and 30 runs respectively. Number three batter Suved Parker scored a valiant 72 while Sarfaraz's aggressive ton has helped Mumbai make a comeback as they will look to post a mammoth total on the board.

