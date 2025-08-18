US Open 2025 live telecast: When and where to watch US Open 2025 live in India? With the US Open 2025 all set to kick off with the qualifiers on August 18, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and broadcast details of the tournament ahead of the 145th edition of the marquee event.

The stage is set for the 145th edition of the US Open 2025. One of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world kicks off on August 18 with the qualifiers. Week 1 of the tournament will see the qualifier games commence. Furthermore, the men’s and women’s first-round matches of the tournament kick off on August 24.

August 27-28 will see the second round matches being held, with the third round and round of 16 matches scheduled between August 29-31. Furthermore, the singles round of 16 matches and the quarter-finals are scheduled for September 1-3.

The women’s final will be held on September 6, with the tournament culminating with the men’s final on September 7. The US Open 2024 men’s final was won by Jannik Sinner after he defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka won the women’s final after she defeated Jessica Pegula in the summit clash. The two stars will hope to put in their best showing, aiming to defend their title. However, it would not be an easy route, as Sinner would undoubtedly be faced by Carlos Alcaraz in the competition, considering the two have faced off quite often in the past few months.

US Open 2025 Broadcast Details:

When is US Open 2025 being held?

US Open 2025 kicks off on August 18 with the qualifiers, with the first round starting on August 24.

Where is US Open 2025 being played?

US Open 2025 will be played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City.

Where can you watch US Open 2025 on TV in India?

US Open 2025 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV in India.

Where can you watch US Open 2025 online in India?

US Open 2025 will be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website in India.

