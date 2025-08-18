South Africa add Kwena Maphaka to ODI squad for upcoming three-game series against Australia With South Africa all set to take on Australia in a three-game ODI series after three T20Is, the Proteas added 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka to their ODI squad after his stellar show in the recent T20I matches.

South Africa are all set to continue their ongoing white ball series against Australia. After taking on the Men in Yellow across three T20Is, the two teams will face off in a three-game ODI series next. Ahead of the start of the series, the Proteas came forward and added 19-year-old pacer Kwena Maphaka to their squad for the ODI series.

Notably, Maphaka has earned a place in the squad on the back of stellar performances in the recent T20I series. The youngster was brilliant for the Proteas in the series, taking nine wickets. The 19-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series.

The ODI series between the two sides kicks off on August 19, and the second and third clashes will be held on August 22 and 24. Maphaka will hope to put in a good showing in the series, considering he is given a chance in the starting lineup.

Temba Bavuma opens up on inclusion of young guns

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma took centre stage and talked about how exciting it is to see young guns being added to the squad and how Dewald Brevis could perform in the format.

"It's always exciting when you see the young faces. The big talk has been on Brevis, (he's been) putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. (I'm) excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff,” Bavuma was quoted as saying by ICC.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

