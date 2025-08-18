Colin Munro equals Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav's tally with century against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Veteran Trinbago Knight Riders batter Colin Munro was exceptional for his side against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2025. Scoring 120 runs, Munro registered his sixth T20 century, equalling the tally of Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

Veteran Trinbago Knight Riders batter Colin Munro was exceptional for his side against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing CPL 2025. Scoring 120 runs in 57 deliveries, Munro scored his sixth T20 century and equalled the tally of star India batters Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who also have six T20 centuries each to their names.

Notably, Munro scored the century in game 4 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025. Taking on Patriots, the star batter’s century helped Knight Riders post a total of 231 runs in the first innings of the game.

It is worth noting that the score of 120 runs is the third-highest individual score in the CPL’s history, only behind Brandon King (132*) and Andre Russell (121*), putting in a brilliant showing. Munro’s knock was crucial for Trinbago Knight Riders as the side posted a big total on the scoreboard.

Where Patriots came out to chase down the target, the side came pretty close but was limited to 219. Usman Tariq’s four-wicket spell ensured the win for Knight Riders, as the side won the game by 12 runs.

Munro reflects on his knock

Colin Munro won the Player of the Match award for his exceptional knock against Patriots, and after the game, he talked about how he was looking to hit the ball as cleanly as he possibly could.

"Hit a lot of balls indoors. Just trying to hit the ball as cleanly as I can. It's a winning one! It's always nice to contribute to a win. The shot selection, not to premeditate too much. Just think it's brotherhood. They have been very, very welcoming. Few changes, but it never feels like it changed. Little bit for my family [the hundred celebration], little bit of frustration,” Munro said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: