Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 Live telecast: When and where to watch Buchi Babu Trophy live on TV and streaming? The stage is set for the Buchi Babu Trophy 2025. The tournament kicks off on August 18, and with 16 teams aiming to give it their all, let us have a look at where to watch, live telecast, and live streaming details of the tournament.

New Delhi:

One of India’s oldest tournaments, the Buchi Babu Trophy 2025, is all set to kick off. The competition kicks off on August 18, with the final of the same scheduled to be held on September 9. 16 teams will be taking part in the tournament, and they will be divided into four groups of four.

It is worth noting that all of the league matches will be three-day games with 90 overs per side in the first innings and 45 overs in the second. Furthermore, the semi-finals and final of the competition will be four-day matches. The competition made its return after a gap of six years in 2023, and the 16 competing teams will be hoping to put in their best efforts in the event.

Speaking of the tournament, the Buchi Babu Trophy derives its name from Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, who was also known as Buchi Babu Naidu. He introduced cricket to Tamil Nadu during the British colonial rule, helping in building a platform for the local cricketers to play against English cricketers during that time.

When and where to watch the Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 live on TV and OTT in India?

The Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 kicks off on August 18, with TNCA President’s XI taking on HPCA at the Gojan College A Ground. It is worth noting that there will be no live telecast for the tournament, but the matches can be live-streamed on the TNCA app and TNCA's official YouTube channel.

Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 groups

Group A: TNCA President’s XI, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra

Group B: Railways, Jammu & Kashmir, Baroda, Odisha

Group C: TNCA XI, Mumbai, Haryana, Bengal

Group D: Hyderabad, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand.

Also Read: