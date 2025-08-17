'This Pakistan team has ability to beat India and any team': Pakistan chief selector ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan missed out as Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan chief selector Aaqib Javed stated that the Pakistan team can beat India and any other team in the Asia Cup.

New Delhi:

Pakistan have announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and the tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan, with star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan left out. Slaman Ali Agha, who was made the T20I captain earlier this year, will be leading the 17-member squad.

Babar and Rizwan are two major absentees, along with Naseem Shah (also left out) and Shadab Khan (injured), for the tri-series and the Asia Cup. Pakistan have won only three of their seven series since the T20 World Cup 2024. The three wins featured series victories over Zimbabwe, a home win over Bangladesh and an away win against West Indies. They lost the away T20I series against Bangladesh in July.

Despite their hot and cold performances, Pakistan chief selector Aaqib Javed feels that this Pakistan team could beat India and any other team. "This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket. Every player knows this,” said Pakistan chief selector Aaqib Javed after the team announcement.

"Our squad can beat any team. Everyone is ready. Everyone knows the situation surrounding the two countries. But we don’t need to put extra pressure on them," he added.

Mike Hesson on Babar Azam's absence from the Asia Cup squad

Meanwhile, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson opened up on Babar's absence from the squad. "I think it's really harsh to challenge a player on their form in three games. Babar played nicely in the first ODI but missed out on the next two," Hesson told reporters during a media interaction.

"There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate. Those are things he's working really hard on."

"A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he's improving in those areas in T20s. He's too good a player not to consider."

The Asia Cup will be played from September 9 onwards. Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, UAE and Oman. The Men in Green will play a preparatory tri-series against UAE and Afghanistan ahead of the tournament. The series will begin on August 29, with the final taking place on September 7.