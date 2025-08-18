Colin Munro joins Chris Gayle in elite list with exceptional century against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Veteran Trinbago Knight Riders' batter Colin Munro was exceptional for his side in game 4 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Scoring a century, Munro went on to achieve a brilliant feat as well.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

Game 4 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025 saw Trinbago Knight Riders taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The two sides locked horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on August 17, and the game began with Knight Riders coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened their innings with Colin Munro and Alex Hales coming out to bat, and it was the knock of Munro that propelled Knight Riders to a huge total. Coming out to bat, Munro amassed 120 runs in 57 deliveries, hitting six sixes and 14 fours. Putting in an exceptional performance, Munro went on to join former West Indies batter Chris Gayle in a brilliant feat.

Scoring a century, Munro went on to become the oldest player to hit a century in the CPL after Chris Gayle. At 38 years and 159 days old, Munro is now the second-oldest centurion in CPL history. Gayle still sits in first place, as he had scored a century at the age of 39 years and 354 days.

With Munro scoring 120 runs, Alex Hales added 47 runs to the board as well, alongside Kieron Pollard, amassing 19, as Trinbago Knight Riders posted a total of 231 runs in the first innings of the game.

Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder unable to propel Patriots to win

Aiming to chase down the mammoth target of 232 runs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opened their innings with Kyle Mayers and Andre Fletcher scoring 32 and 41 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Rilee Rossouw scored 38 runs in 24 deliveries, with Jason Holder adding 44 runs in 22 deliveries.

Despite some good showings from the top order, Patriots were unable to chase down the target, as the side was limited to a score of 219. Usman Tariq was the highest wicket-taker for Knight Riders with four wickets to his name. Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, and Mohammad Amir took one wicket each as Trinbago Knight Riders won the game by 12 runs.

