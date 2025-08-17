Pakistan coach Mike Hesson opens up on Babar Azam's absence from Asia Cup 2025 Babar Azam was overlooked as Pakistan announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and also for the T20I tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan preceding the regional tournament. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson opened up on the absence of Babar for the tournament.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were the major absentees as Pakistan announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and for the tri-series in the UAE that precedes the regional tournament.

Babar and Rizwan's strike rates have been a cause of concern. They have not been part of the recent three T20I series for the Men in Green and continue to be overlooked.

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson shed light on the absence of Babar from the Asia Cup squad, stating that he has been asked to work on his strike rate. "I think it's really harsh to challenge a player on their form on three games," Hesson said at a press conference. "Babar played nicely in the first ODI but missed out on the next two. There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate. Those are things he's working really hard on," he added.

Hesson highlighted that there have been other players who have done extremely well and deserve the chance to play. "But at the moment, the players we have have done exceptionally well. Sahibzada Farhan has played six games and won three Player of the Match awards. A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he's improving in those areas in T20s. He's too good a player not to consider," he said.

The Asia Cup will be played from September 9 onwards. Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, UAE and Oman. The Men in Green will play a preparatory tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan ahead of the tournament. The series will begin on August 29, with the final taking place on September 7.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.