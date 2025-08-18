Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj likely to be snubbed from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, claims report According to recent reports, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are expected to miss out on India's squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025. The selectors will be meeting in Mumbai on August 19 to finalise the squad for the tournament.

The latest edition of the Asia Cup is all set to kick off on September 9. The marquee tournament will be played in the T20 format and will see some of the best teams from the continent take on each other in hopes of getting their hands on the title. It is worth noting that, according to emerging reports from Cricbuzz, the selectors of the Indian team are set to meet in Mumbai on August 19 to finalise India’s team for the tournament.

According to the report, the likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj could find it difficult to make the cut for the squad of the Asia Cup. Notably, Gill was exceptional for team India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 recently, but since the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, the Indian team looks set on the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson to open the innings.

With room for one opener, it is expected that Yashasvi Jaiswal will have the edge over Gill. Furthermore, the other batters expected to be in the side are Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rinku Singh. As for the all-rounders, either Shivam Dube or Washington Sundar will make the cut, with Shreyas Iyer, who was brilliant in the IPL for Punjab Kings, expected to be excluded.

Mohammed Siraj expected to miss despite being in incredible form

Speaking of the bowling attack, one of the biggest misses from the Asia Cup could be star pacer Mohammed Siraj. It is interesting to note that Siraj was at the top of his game at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, but he is expected to miss out on the Asia Cup squad, with Jasprit Bumrah being given the charge of the bowling attack instead.

Arshdeep Singh, alongside Prasidh Krishna and/or Harshit Rana, can be included as well, alongside Hardik Pandya, who could further bolster the bowling attack.

