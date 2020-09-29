IPL 2020: There can’t be another MS Dhoni, says Sanju Samson on comparisons with the CSK icon

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Sanju Samson (right) and MS Dhoni.

Sanju Samson’s new-found firepower and consistency have been the talk of the town this Indian Premier League 2020. Playing two 80-odd innings in less than 50 deliveries each for Rajasthan Royals has left many awestruck with Gautam Gambhir going gungho over him as the best wicket-keeper batsman in the business at the moment.

This subsequently led to comparison to India’s wicket-keeping great MS Dhoni and certainly placed him among the front-runners for a spot in the playing XI.

Some also suggested, including Gambhir, that it’s better to leave Sanju alone and not to compare him with the former Indian skipper, the 25-year-old batsman echoed a similar sentiment saying there can’t be another MS Dhoni.

“I am not at all sure about that. I think nobody can be like him or no one should try playing like him because it’s not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni or think like MS Dhoni, so we should leave him be,” he said.

Sanju further added that it’s better that if he sticks to his strength and approaches the game as he has done so far.

“Besides he is the best finisher and cricketer to play this wonderful game. So I never think of playing like him. I prefer sticking to my strengths and play like Sanju Samson does,” he stressed.

Talking about Rajasthan Royals game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Dubai, the batsman said he feels at the top of his ability and is raring to perform in Dubai.

