Sam Curran named Surrey T20 captain Surrey have named Sam Curran as their new captain for the Vitality Blast. The all-rounder will replace Chris Jordan, who served the team as its leader for several years.

All-rounder Sam Curran has been named as Surrey captain for the upcoming Vitality Blast. The 26-year-old has served as deputy to Shikhar Dhawan’s absence in Punjab Kings in the last couple of years and in his absence, Curran also took over the responsibility on several occasions. With him now being named as Surrey captain, the all-rounder can push for a permanent spot in the England T20 side and challenge for the captaincy role, especially after Jos Buttler stepped down after the Champions Trophy 2025.

Apart from captaining Punjab on 11 occasions, Curran also led Dessert Capitals to the finals of the ILT20 2025. He captained Surrey on a few occasions in 2023 when Chris Jordan was unavailable and took some over the responsibility on a full-time basis. After being appointed for the role, Curran stated that he is honoured and proud to represent the iconic club and added that he is determined to deliver trophies in the coming times.

“I am deeply honoured and proud to have been appointed Surrey's T20 captain. It is a privilege to lead such a great group of players and to continue representing this iconic club. I look forward to leading our team and will do everything I can to live up to the standards and expectations that Surrey prides itself on. I am very determined to deliver trophies and try to replicate what has been achieved in the County Championship the last few years to make the Members and fans proud,” Curran said.

In the meantime, Surrey's High Performance Cricket Advisor, Alec Stewart thanked Jordan for his service as the leader and noted that it is the right time for Curran to take over the role. He added that the youngster has shown leadership qualities and expects him to deliver silverware.

“I'd like to thank Chris Jordan for his three years as captain of the T20 side. He will remain a key part of the side on and off the field. This is the right time for Sam to take over as the captain with where he's at in his career. It's a great opportunity for him to put his mark on the team and help to take us that one step further to deliver silverware,” Stewart said.