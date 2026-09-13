Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson, who will start for India against Afghanistan in first T20I?

New Delhi:

Afghanistan host India in a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It's a perfect opportunity for both the teams to test the squad ahead of the upcoming Asian Games. However, for India, the test is more of a dilemma. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has done well in the series against Zimbabwe, has been retained in the squad, while the team management also added Sanju Samson, who was earlier dropped.

With that, the question arises as to who should be picked to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. Samson and Sooryavanshi are set to battle for the sole spot and it has been a conversation since the end of the IPL and since Sooryavanshi was picked for the first time for the Ireland tour. Meanwhile, captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged that the decision is difficult, with both players offering different qualities.

Samson has the advantage of experience and recent pedigree. He was named Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2026 and has been backed by former India batter Ajinkya Rahane to return to the top three. Rahane argued that India should retain the core combination that featured during their World Cup campaign rather than rush Sooryavanshi into a permanent role.

Sooryavanshi proved his mettle too

Sooryavanshi, however, has given the selectors a compelling reason to persist with him. The 15-year-old made a strong impact during India's recent series against Zimbabwe, scoring two half-centuries and earning Player of the Series honours. His aggressive approach has made him one of the most intriguing young players in Indian cricket.

The teenager was also under close observation during India's preparations in Delhi. Sooryavanshi received extended batting practice and technical feedback from the coaching staff, suggesting that the team management is seriously considering him for the opening match.

The uncertainty has been heightened by Ishan Kishan's fitness. If Kishan is unavailable, India could potentially accommodate both Samson and Sooryavanshi. However, the chances of it are very thin as Kishan joined the training on the matchday eve.

As for the rest of the batting unit is concerned, Shreyas will bat at four, with Tilak Varma at five and Shivam Dube at number six. Axar Patel will bat at seven, while either Washington Sundar or Nitish Kumar Reddy will come at eight. In case Nitish ends up playing in Hardik Pandya’s absence, he can also bat at seven.

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