Saim Ayub equals embarrassing record, registers yet another duck in Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan's Saim Ayub departed for yet another duck in the side's recent clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, departing for duck, the star player registered an unwanted feat, registering his sixth duck of 2025 in T20Is.

Dubai:

Pakistan registered a close-shave victory against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Green took on Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the tournament, and one of the biggest highlights of the game was the departure of Saim Ayub for a duck. The all-rounder equalled the record for most T20I ducks by a player in a calendar year (full-member nations).

It is worth noting that Pakistan came in to bat first against Bangladesh in the game, and after Sahibzada Farhan’s departure on a score of four runs, Saim Ayub came out to bat and failed to make an impact. Departing for a three-ball duck.

Notably, this was Ayub’s sixth duck in 2025, which saw him equal the record of players from full member nations with the most T20I ducks in a calendar year. Ayub equalled Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava's tally to achieve the unwanted record.

Salman Ali Agha opens up on Pakistan’s performance

Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 135 runs in the first innings of the game, thanks to a 31-run knock by Mohammad Haris, alongside Mohammad Nawaz, who added 25 runs to the board. Defending the target, Pakistan limited Bangladesh to a score of 124, winning the game by 11 runs and qualifying for the Asia Cup 2025 final.

After the game, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha took centre stage and talked about his side’s showing in the game. “If you can win these kinds of games, you must be a special team. Everyone chipped in. The way Shaheen bowled and the way Haris bowled up front, it was special. We are finding ways to win. There are ways to improve but we will be better in the final,” Agha said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We have been fielding really well. Since Shane came, we have been working really hard. Mike, our coach said whoever cannot field, cannot be in the team - so everyone is working very hard with Shane and I am happy with how everyone is fielding,” he added.

Also Read: