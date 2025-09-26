First time in 41 years, India set to lock horns with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, team India will be taking on Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament, and the two teams will take on each other in the final of the competition for the first time in 41 years.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025; Team India will be taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the tournament for the first time in 41 years. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team has been unbeatable in the tournament so far, winning all of their five matches.

On the other hand, Pakistan made it to the final after defeating Bangladesh in the Super Four stage of the competition. Where India sits in first place in the Super Four standings, Pakistan closely follows in second with two wins and one loss in three matches.

It is worth noting that the only matches that the Men in Green have lost so far have been against India. The side lost the clash against India once in the group stage and once in the Super Four. The two will once again lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history. Notably, both India and have Pakistan have taken on each other five times in a multinational level tournament final with more than three teams.

Pakistan limit Bangladesh to reach Asia Cup 2025 final

Speaking of the Super Four clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the two sides locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 25, and the game saw Pakistan coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side posted a total of 135 runs in the first innings, with Mohammad Haris scoring 31 runs in 23 deliveries, alongside Mohammad Nawaz adding 25 runs on the board.

As Bangladesh came out to chase down the target, Bangladesh failed to put in a good performance with the bat. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon departed for a duck, whereas Towhid Hridoy added just five runs on the board. Shamim Hossain added 30 runs on the board, but it was not enough in the end, as Bangladesh was limited to a score of 124 in the second innings as Pakistan won the game by 11 runs, reaching the Asia Cup 2025 final.

