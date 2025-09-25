Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs, set up blockbuster Asia Cup finale vs India for first time Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh by 11 runs to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025. They will face arch-rivals India in the final on Sunday (September 28), even as things are heated up as ever between the two teams off the field.

Dubai:

It will be an India vs Pakistan final in the Asia Cup on Sunday (September 28). For the first time in the history of the continental event, the arch-rivals will be facing off in the summit clash. India had already qualified for the final after their 41-run win over Bangladesh on Wednesday (September 24). It had turned the match between Bangladesh and Pakistan into a virtual semi-final and the Salman Ali Agha-led side emerged victorious, winning the clash by 11 runs.

Bangladesh had themselves to blame as they panicked very early in the 136-run chase. They lost three wickets, including that of an in-form Saif Hassan, in the powerplay and were reeling at 29/3 in the sixth over of the innings. Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets with the new ball, while Haris Rauf also struck in his spell.

The spinners - Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub - kept a leash on the run-scoring and the Bangladesh batters played some inexplicable shots under pressure. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and it was only Shamim Hossan who showed some fight with a 30-run knock off 25 balls. When he was dismissed in the 17th over of the innings, Bangladesh's hopes of making it to the final ended. They eventually got bowled out for just 101 runs to lose the game by 35 runs.

Pakistan huff and puff to 135 runs in their 20 overs

Earlier, Pakistan also didn't bat well and literally huffed and puffed to a score of 135 runs. After losing the toss, they got off to a disastrous start, losing Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub with just five runs on the board. Bangladesh bowled well with the new ball and at 49/5 in the 11th over, it seemed all but over for the men in green in the clash.

However, Shaheen Afridi was promoted up the order to tonk the ball and he did the same to smash 19 runs off 13 balls. His knock shifted the momentum for Pakistan, even as Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz scored 31 and 25 runs to propel the team to 135 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Bangladesh were guilty of letting the Pakistan batters off the hook after having them five down for less than 50 runs. They dropped multiple catches and allowed the opposition to post the competitive total on the board.

Nevertheless, the stage is now set up for a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup.