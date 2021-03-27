BREAKING: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tendulkar confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on his official Twitter account.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. Tendulkar confirmed that he is infected with the virus on his official Twitter profile.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," Tendulkar wrote in a statement on his official Twitter profile.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," the statement further read.

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Tendulkar represented India from 1989-2013, and currently holds the records for most runs in ODI and Test formats of the game.

The only cricketer to play 200 Tests, Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs in the longest format of the game. In ODIs, he represented India in 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar returned to the cricket field as he led the India Legends side in the Road Safety World Series, which saw the return of a number of retired cricketers in the game.

He led the side which included a number of other former Indian cricket stars like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, as India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final on March 21.