Sachin Tendulkar smashes Jofra Archer, Hasan Ali, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins all over the park | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket might have retired from all forms of the game but he still is a genius and will always continue to remain one. His contribution to global cricket and especially Indian cricket has been immense as he has redefined the sport and how it is being played today. Sachin was born in a generation where ODI cricket was still being played in white uniforms and it was predominantly the red ball game. He made his debut for India in 1989 and since then the 'Little Master' never looked back.

Sachin Tendulkar's career spanned across 24 odd years and he bowed out of the international arena with the World Cup trophy in his hands. He played his first one in the year 1992, the first World Cup that was played in coloured uniforms. The 'God of Cricket' played a total of 6 World Cups and finally managed to win his last one. From Kapil Dev to MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian player to have played with and under two World Cup-winning captains. His feats on the cricketing ground are legendary and second to none. The Mumbai-based stalwart has played against spearheads such as Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, and many others but he still managed to dominate the global stage.

Though there have been loads of speculations about how the 'Little Master' would have fared against the modern-day bowlers and how effective he would have been in recent times. Ending all the speculations, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now shared a video that showcases the 'Little Master' belting the likes of Jofra Archer, Hasan Ali, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, and others all around the park.

Recently Sachin Tendulkar was a part of the World Road Safety series that was played in the T20 format and he looked in ominous form. He even led India to victory in this series. No matter whatever Sachin Tendulkar does, he will always be remembered as one of the greats and it will take a superhuman effort for any player to beat his records.

