Ruturaj Gaikwad falters on comeback from injury, scores just 1 run in Buchi Babu tournament

Chennai:

Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to play his first competitive fixture since the Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 18 (Monday) in the Buchi Babu invitational cricket tournament for Maharashtra. He bowled the final over of the day, much to the surprise of everyone, and also picked up a wicket to fold the Chhattisgarh innings. However, when it was his turn to bat, Ruturaj, the Chennai Super Kings captain in IPL, faltered, scoring just one run.

He came out to bat at number four after the fall of Siddhesh Veer's wicket, but Varun Singh Bhuie castled him. Ruturaj could only muster one run off four balls and had to walk away, even as the new entrant in the team, Prithvi Shaw, was plundering the bowlers at the other end. Notably, apart from Shaw, none of the Maharashtra batters have been able to score runs so far.

When did Ruturaj Gaikwad get injured?

Ruturaj will be gutted with this failure as he was returning to the field after a long layoff due to injury. He was injured midway through the IPL earlier this year after sustaining a hairline fracture to his elbow during a match against the Rajasthan Royals. Later, he was due to play for Yorkshire in County Cricket but pulled out due to personal reasons.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will play in the Duleep Trophy next

Ruturaj Gaikwad will feature in the next game of the Buchi Babu cricket tournament as well, and then will gear up for the Duleep Trophy starting on August 27. He will play for the West Zone and will be eager to score runs in abundance to stake his claim in the Indian team. The upcoming domestic season will be massive for Ruturaj in terms of his career and will be keen on making amends for his failure.

Prithvi Shaw shining for Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw, in his maiden appearance for Maharashtra, is batting superbly and has already notched up a half-century. It is important for Maharashtra that Shaw goes big to take a lead in the first innings.

