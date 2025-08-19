AUS vs SA 1st ODI: Dewald Brevis among two debutants for South Africa, Rabada ruled out of entire series

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to an inflammation of his right ankle. Rabada played all three matches in the T20I series and will now be replaced by Kwena Maphaka for the ODIs, after a good show last week. Meanwhile, the Proteas handed a couple of debuts to Dewald Brevis and spin all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen as they look to add fresh blood to the ODI setup.
"Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle," the Proteas said in a statement. "The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff."
Brevis, who was the top run-getter during the T20I series, aggregating 180 runs in three matches, including a century and a fifty, earned his call-up to provide the explosiveness in the middle-order, after Heinrich Klaasen's retirement and with David Miller being unavailable. Brevis will form the middle-order engine room alongside Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder, while Subrayen will be the spin partner for the returning veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj.
For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey returned to the line-up. Labuschagne will be keen to utilise these three matches to get back into the reckoning for the Ashes after missing out on a place in the Test side in the West Indies series.
Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi