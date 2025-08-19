Advertisement
  Live India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement live updates: Gill vs Jaiswal conundrum, Shreyas Iyer to be recalled?

India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement: India's T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup is set to be announced today at 1:30 PM IST. Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav will attend the press conference. Who will be selected? Who will be dropped? Here are all live updates:

Gill vs Jaiswal and Iyer conundrum for selectors today in India's Asia Cup squad announcement
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Mumbai:

India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement: Team India's much-awaited squad for the upcoming Asia Cup will be announced today at 1:30 PM IST. Will India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, make it to the squad, or will the selectors back the same team that was successful in the January-February home series against England? Who will be the vice-captain? Gill or Jaiswal? Will Siraj make a comeback? Jasprit Bumrah to play or not? All your questions will be answered today. 

Follow threads for all the latest updates here

 

Live updates :India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement live

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Top 3 is already sealed for India?

    India's leading run-scorers in T20Is since last World Cup

    Abhishek Sharma - 535 runs, 16 innings, 193.84 SR, 100s: 2, 50s: 2, 6s: 41

    Sanju Samson - 487 runs, 16 innings, 171.47 SR, 100s: 3, 50s: 1, 6s: 34

    Tilak Varma - 413 runs, 9 innings, 170.66 SR, 100s: 2, 50s: 1, 6s: 27

    These numbers should seal the deal among top 3 for India.

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Jasprit Bumrah's workload to be managed?

    A lot has been said about Jasprit Bumrah and his workload already. His commitment was questioned through the Test series as well. But it is what it is!! The man is THE BEST bowler and deserves to be treated with utmost respect. Will he get picked amidst all the talk of workload management? Reports suggest he will be in the squad and rightly so. Bowling four overs a day was never a problem for Bumrah.

  • 10:01 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal in T20Is

    Who do you think should get picked? Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal?

    Let us compare their stats:

    Players Matches Runs Strike Rate Average 50s/100s
    Shubman Gill 21 578 139.27 30.42 3/1
    Yashasvi Jaiswal 23 723 164.31 36.15 1/5
  • 9:41 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will Shreyas Iyer make a comeback?

    Well, if any player deserves a spot in India's T20I team, he is SHREYAS IYER!! The man lit up the IPL 2025 with his batting and captaincy. While a leadership opportunity could be a long shot yet, Iyer deserves to be in that squad.

    Want to know his IPL 2025 stats?

    Matches - 17, Runs - 604, Strike rate - 175.07, Average - 50.33, Fifties - 6

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pakistan have already announced their Asia Cup squad!!

    Meanwhile, India's arch-rivals, Pakistan, announced their Asia Cup squad on Sunday.

    Here's Pakistan's Asia Cup squad: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

    What's your take on this?

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Let us focus on Asia Cup first!!

    Well, let us focus on the Asia Cup first!! Amidst all the reports that came out in the last 10-12 days, they just seem not to be true, with India set to retain their core for the Asia Cup. There is still a BIG question mark over Shubman Gill's inclusion. At the same time, Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to be ahead in the race to become the backup opener. He deserves to be in all fairness!! Frankly, there is no place for Gill in the team, and if he is picked, he will have to play as well. In that case, the entire combination changes for India. Will they take a risk?

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Asia Cup squad announcement is not the only highlight today!!

    India's Asia Cup squad is not the only highlight today. 

    For the unversed, India's Women's World Cup squad will also be announced at 3:30 PM IST. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Amol Majumdar are likely to attend the press conference for the same.

  • 9:23 AM (IST)Aug 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome!!

    Today is a big day in Indian cricket. The squad for the Asia Cup will be announced at 1:30 PM IST. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will attend the press conference as well to take the questions from the media. India last played a T20I back in February 2025 against England, and a lot has changed since then. IPL 2025 was also played and certainly, things have changed for some players. Will Gill be picked? Who will be the vice-captain? Who will be the backup opener? IPL 2025 finalist captain Shreyas Iyer to be recalled? A lot of questions to answer? No worries. Here we will bring you all the updates. 

