India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement: Team India's much-awaited squad for the upcoming Asia Cup will be announced today at 1:30 PM IST. Will India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, make it to the squad, or will the selectors back the same team that was successful in the January-February home series against England? Who will be the vice-captain? Gill or Jaiswal? Will Siraj make a comeback? Jasprit Bumrah to play or not? All your questions will be answered today.
Follow threads for all the latest updates here