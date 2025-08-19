Live India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement live updates: Gill vs Jaiswal conundrum, Shreyas Iyer to be recalled? India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement: India's T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup is set to be announced today at 1:30 PM IST. Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav will attend the press conference. Who will be selected? Who will be dropped? Here are all live updates:

Mumbai:

India Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement: Team India's much-awaited squad for the upcoming Asia Cup will be announced today at 1:30 PM IST. Will India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, make it to the squad, or will the selectors back the same team that was successful in the January-February home series against England? Who will be the vice-captain? Gill or Jaiswal? Will Siraj make a comeback? Jasprit Bumrah to play or not? All your questions will be answered today.

