RR vs RCB: George Garton makes IPL 2021 debut for Bangalore, replaces Kyle Jamieson

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS George Garton

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday handed a debut to Englishman George Garton as the franchise won the toss and opted to bowl in the IPL 2021 encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai.

The 24-year-old Garton, who represents Sussex at the domestic level, has featured in 39 T20 matches and has taken 46 wickets with a bowling average of 19.71. As described by skipper Virat Kohli during the toss, Garton is handy with the bat and a gun fielder as well.

"Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions - it's a new pitch. We asked for the guys to be brave in crunch moments and they showed that in the last game.

"I feel like I'm hitting the ball the best I have in a while. Just one change: Garton makes his IPL debut in place of Jamieson," said the RCB captain.

Garton was also impressive in the recently concluded Hundred. For Southern Brave, he picked 10 wickets in eight games, finishing joint-third in the top wicket-takers list. He was also a part of the England U-19 World Cup squad in 2016.

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 22.80 in the T20s, with a strike rate of 131.79. The uncapped left-arm pacer had replaced Australian pacer Kane Richardson for the remainder of the UAE season.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal