RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy11, Live Streaming Updates

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is poised for an exciting finish as the competition for playoff positions has grown intense in the business end of the group stage. While the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have all but assured a spot in playoffs, there is a tense fight for the final two spots.

Today's match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will further provide some clarity on the frontrunners for the playoff positions. RCB, with 12 points, are currently third on the table. With four matches remaining, Virat Kohli's men are in prime position to seal a playoff berth. The RR, meanwhile, dropped to 7th after the loss against DC in successive losses to DC and SRH and will aim for a strong comeback.

As both the sides meet in Dubai, let's take a look at the Playing11 and Dream11 Predictions:

Predicted Playing 11

RR: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat/Sheyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, KS Bharat

Sanju Samson has been in prime form since the beginning of the second leg in the UAE. KS Bharat, meanwhile, played a handy knock in RCB's last game against Mumbai Indians after the early dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal, forging a 68-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli. Both the batsmen are a part of their respective team's top-order and hence become automatic picks.

Batsman AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli has shown signs of a return to form even as his run-rate continues to remain an issue. AB de Villiers has not yet turned up in the second leg but even in his short-lived stay in the crease against MI, the South African showed his incredible prowess, creaming Jasprit Bumrah for a six over long on. Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal have all impressed during the second leg and the RR would need them to turn up in a virtual 'do-or-die' game.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell was key to RCB reaching a competitive score of 165/6 against Mumbai Indians in the side's last game. The Australian, then, also took two wickets in the chase, displaying incredible form.

Bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal, Mustafizur Rahman, Harshal Patel

Patel can seemingly put no foot wrong at the moment. The bowler is currently the purple cap holder and took a hat-trick against MI. Mustafizur Rahman has emerged as a strong death-over bowler for RR, while Chahal has also shown signs of improvement in the second leg.

PITCH REPORT

Unlike Abu Dhabi and Sharjah surfaces, where bowling slow was the trick, the Dubai Cricket Stadium has a sporting wicket with quick bowlers getting help during the powerplay. Batsmen will have to take the traditional approach of spending time on the wicket before rolling up their sleeves.

WEATHER

There won't be a change in the conditions for the players with the mercury rising as high as 40 to 42 degrees celsius with no chances of rain.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 RR vs RCB Match 43 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.