RR vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati play in IPL 2026?

Guwahati:

Game 3 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Rajasthan Royals taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides lock horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, and both teams will be hoping to get off to a good showing.

While Rajasthan Royals will be led by Riyan Parag, Chennai Super Kings will be under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both sides will hope to put in a good showing, but the trouble seems to be piling on for Chennai Super Kings. The five-time champions will be without the services of MS Dhoni for the two weeks of the IPL.

Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how the pitch at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati would behave for the upcoming clash. On the same note, let us have a look at the pitch report for the clash.

Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

The surface at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is one that is expected to favour the batters. Traditionally, the pitch has been known to be flat and friendly to the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be optimal.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

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