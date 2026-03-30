Rohit Sharma-Ryan Rickelton script history, achieve massive feat with brilliant showing against KKR

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians registered a brilliant victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 2 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, and MI managed to register a six-wicket victory.

The clash began with Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first and scoring 220 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, it was the performance of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton that helped the five-time champions win the game.

While Rickelton scored 81 runs in 43 deliveries, Rohit amassed 78 runs in 38 deliveries as MI chased down the target in 19.1 overs and won the game by six wickets. Putting in a good showing with the bat, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton broke the record of the highest opening partnership for MI at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

The two batters built a partnership of 145 runs and surpassed the tally of Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav, who put on 102 runs against Delhi Capitals back in 2018. It is worth noting that the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton against Kolkata Knight Riders was the 2nd highest overall for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians to take on Delhi Capitals next

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, after their brilliant win against Kolkata Knight Riders, the five-time champions will take on Delhi Capitals next. The two sides will lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 4.

With one of the strongest squads in the ongoing season, MI will aim to keep up their winning run and register a win against Delhi Capitals as well. As for Capitals, before their clash against MI, the Axar Patel-led side will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on April 1.

Also Read: