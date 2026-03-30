Ball tampering scandal in PSL? Know why were Lahore Qalandars penalised for 5 runs vs Karachi Kings | Watch

Lahore:

The PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2026 has been at the centre of controversy once again. The 6th game of the tournament saw Lahore Qalandars taking on Karachi Kings. The two sides locked horns at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 29.

However, Lahore Qalandars were at the centre of controversy after they were plunged into a ball-tampering scandal. They were also penalised five runs for the same. This resulted in their loss in the clash against Karachi Kings.

In the last over of the game, Karachi Kings needed 14 runs to win. Harsi Rauf came forward to bowl the final over of the game. Before the over, Shaheen Afridi, Rauf and Fakhar Zaman were seen standing together with each player handling the ball at some point.

Umpire Faisal Afridi was watching the interaction and immediately asked to have a look at the ball. After lengthy discussions, the umpires discussed that the ball had been tampered with and Lahore Qalandars had altered the condition of the ball.

After Qalandars were penalised for five runs, the decision proved to be pivotal as Karachi Kings went on to chase the target and win the game by four wickets.

Shaheen Afridi weighed in on the situation

After the game, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi was asked about the situation, and he revealed that he would wait to have discussions and move forward from that point on.

“I don't know about this and we'll see if it's there in the camera and discuss what it is. Actually, five runs taken and we can't do anything. Like, you can't say. Not for me, my team is fighting till the last ball, which I need for every game,” Shaheen Afridi said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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