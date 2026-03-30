'Matter of some concern': R Ashwin flags early warning signs for MI star after stellar win over KKR

New Delhi:

The 2nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Mumbai Indians dominate three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and register a six-wicket win to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign in the perfect fashion. KKR posted a target of 221 runs, and MI chased it down in 19.1 overs and won the game by six wickets.

After the victory, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about one worrying aspect of Mumbai Indians’ performance. The veteran all-rounder pointed out the performance of Trent Boult and how his inability to take wickets in the early stages of the game could pose problems for MI if it continues.

"I was a little surprised actually, Mumbai did not execute well in the powerplay. Trent Boult did not start well; it is a matter of some concern. Allah Ghazanfar, on whom MI have had a lot of faith, his debut game also did not go so well. But all in all, even after a lacklustre bowling performance, Mumbai won the match comfortably," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin opened up on Varun Chakaravarthy’s struggles

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about the performance of KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the clash. He claimed that Chakaravarthy’s form dipping has made a stark difference in KKR’s showing.

"KKR were very light in the bowling department today. Sunil Narine's match-up against Rohit Sharma is really good, but they did not bowl him in the powerplay only. The way Varun Chakaravarthy's form has dipped in the T20 World Cup 2026, it has made a lot of difference. His confidence is still a little low. He will have to work a little, he has to bowl defensively. I think he needs one or two good games to get his confidence back. KKR need Chakaravarthy and Narine to fire on all cylinders," R Ashwin said.

Also Read: