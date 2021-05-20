Exclusive | Rohit Sharma will fulfill his responsibility in WTC final and England Tests: Coach Dinesh Lad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India batting mainstay Rohit Sharma

With the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final being less than a month away, cricket fans are looking forward to witnessing a top contest between two world-class sides -- India and New Zealand, brimmed with many exceptional players.

Apart from the battle between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, Indian fans will also be excited to watch opening mainstay Rohit Sharma adding some runs to his bag.

Rohit, who has 2615 runs in 38 Tests at an average of 46.69, will be entrusted at the top during the four-month-long gruelling series in England. He may have played just one Test in English conditions but one can never write him off.

Rohit's coach Dinesh Lad also feels that Rohit can score big in England once he settles at the crease. The 34-year-old, in fact, has played just 20 away Tests so far, scoring 945 runs at an average of 27.



"Not only Rohit but all Indian batsmen will have some trouble facing the Duke ball in English conditions. However, once Rohit gets his feet on the crease, then it is very difficult to get him out," said Lad in an exclusive interaction with India TV.

"Rohit had a great performance in the red-ball leg of Australia tour. He'll be trusted at the top in England too and I'm sure he will fulfil his responsibility. In English conditions, I am hopeful that he will perform in the WTC final too," he added.

New Zealand already arrived in the UK for their two-Test series against England. The Indian camp, on the other hand, is expected to arrive in the first week of June.

"I don't think the Indian team will have much trouble. Players like Virat Kohli and Rohit are in a great rhythm. In such a situation, it won't take long for them to mould themselves according to conditions," said Lad on the Kiwi camp having an edge over India when it comes to getting accustomed to English conditions.

Lad also acknowledged Rohit's hard work and described how the Mumbai batsman made a return to the national fold.

"Rohit was deeply hurt when he wasn't a part of the 2011 World Cup squad. I had explained to him that he should focus only on his game. He would make a comeback only on the basis of his cricketing ability and you can see the results of his hardwork today," he said.