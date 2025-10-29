Rohit Sharma topples Shubman Gill to become number 1 ODI batter in ICC rankings Rohit Sharma is the new number one batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings thanks to the excellent form he displayed in the recently concluded series against Australia. He toppled his ODI skipper Shubman Gill to the top spot in the rankings.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma has created history, becoming the No.1 batter in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters at the age of 38. He toppled his ODI captain Shubman Gill to be crowned the best batter in the world in the rankings. Th former India skipper displayed excellent form in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, scoring 202 runs in three matches at an average of 101, including an unbeaten century in the third and final match of the series.

Rohit also won the player of the series award for his exceptional show with the bat while opening the innings. He has 781 rating points to his name, 17 clear of the second-placed Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Gill has slipped two places to third position in the rankings with 745 rating points.

Virat Kohli also returned to form in the third and final ODI against Australia to score an unbeaten 74 in the 237-run chase. But the duck in the second game hurt him as he has slipped to sixth place with 725 rating points and despite not getting to bat in the third game, Shreyas Iyer has jumped to ninth position in the latest update in the rankings.

Peak moment of Rohit Sharma's illustrious ODI career

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has become the number one batter in the ICC rankings for the first time in his illustrious career. He has also become the fifth Indian player to be crowned number one in ODI rankings in history after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Shubman Gill.

It is certainly an achievement for Rohit to attain the numero uno position at the age of 38 years and 182 days, and he is one of the oldest players to reach the top spot in history.

Latest ICC ODI rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Rohit Sharma 781 2 Ibrahim Zadran 764 3 Shubman Gill 745 4 Babar Azam 739 5 Daryl Mitchell 734 6 Virat Kohli 725 7 Charith Asalanka 716 8 Harry Tector 708 9 Shreyas Iyer 700 10 Shai Hope 690

Also Read