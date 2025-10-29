India vs Australia Live: When and where to watch IND vs AUS T20I series on TV and streaming in India? India will be up against Australia in the five-match T20I series, set to commence in the capital Canberra. Following the Asia Cup, this is the Indian team's first T20 assignment and Australia will challenge Suryakumar Yadav and Co, especially on their home soil with their fearless approach.

Canberra:

India will take on Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting in the Australian capital Canberra, following the hosts' impressive 2-1 ODI series victory. The personnel has changed a bit for both teams from the 50-over format to the 20-over, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing to lead the T20I side and Shubman Gill being his deputy. Australia will be T20 specialists Tim David, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis return to the fold and it promises to be a cracker of a series, with two strong and quality teams being pitted against one another.

India will be without their premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the five games, but have the leader of the bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah, returning for the T20Is. India's batting strength and quality will be challenged in these five games, given the captain and vice-captain, Surya and Gill, didn't particularly light up the Asia Cup. For Australia, the aim will be to continue from where they left off against the West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand, as the fearless approach and going for everything so far has worked for Mitchell Marsh and Co, thus far.

When and where to watch AUS vs IND T20I series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Australia and India will kick off at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29, at 1:45 PM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for October 31, November 2, 6 and 8 with Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane set to be hosts for the games, respectively. The AUS vs IND T20I series will be live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi and Star Sports 2 Hindi HD channels on TV in India, while all five matches can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and the website.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma