Hello and Welcome to the first T20I between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. After the three-match ODI series that witnessed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bidding adieu to Australia one final time with match-winning knocks, the two teams shift their focus to the shortest format of the game. With the World Cup fast approaching, it is all about trying out different combinations for them. India are coming off with the Asia Cup title, beating Pakistan in the final, while Australia also won their previous T20I series against New Zealand. Who will start the T20I series on high? Stay tuned. The toss is set to take place at 1:15 PM, but a lot of information is coming up before the toss.