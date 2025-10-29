Advertisement
IND vs AUS 1st T20 Cricket Score Live: India and Australia lock horns today in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Australia won the ODI series recently. Can India start the T20I series on a high or will Australia domination continue? Follow for live score:

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Canberra:

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Cricket Score Live: India and Australia lock horns today in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The hosts are missing Adam Zampa today, with the cricketer being with his wife for the birth of their child. All of India's players are fit and available as the focus shifts to the shortest format after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won the third ODI in Sydney. Can India start the T20I series on a high note? Or will Australia continue their domination at home? Follow for all the live updates:

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Head to Head record!!!

    Let's start with the Head to Head record:

    India have dominated Australia in T20Is, having won 20 out of 31 matches. Australia have managed to win on 11 occasions. This is some domination from the Men in Blue and they will be looking to increase the gap. Let's see what happens today.

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Oct 29, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to the first T20I between India and Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. After the three-match ODI series that witnessed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bidding adieu to Australia one final time with match-winning knocks, the two teams shift their focus to the shortest format of the game. With the World Cup fast approaching, it is all about trying out different combinations for them. India are coming off with the Asia Cup title, beating Pakistan in the final, while Australia also won their previous T20I series against New Zealand. Who will start the T20I series on high? Stay tuned. The toss is set to take place at 1:15 PM, but a lot of information is coming up before the toss.

