Rohit Sharma returns, set to feature for Mumbai for first two Vijay Hazare Trophy games

In a major development, Mumbai recently came forward and announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. One of the biggest talking points with the squad announcement was the inclusion of veteran India batter Rohit Sharma.

It is worth noting that Rohit will feature for Mumbai in the tournament for the first two games of the competition. Furthermore, the team includes the likes of Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi as well.

Additionally, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ayush Mhatre have not been included in the squad, but the side does have some new names in Chinmay Sutar and Ishan Mulchandani.

Rohit set to feature for India against New Zealand

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, the veteran batter was a part of the three-game ODI series between India and South Africa. The 38-year-old has retired from Test and T20I cricket but continues to feature for the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.

For his next assignment with India, Rohit Sharma will feature for the side in the upcoming three-game ODI series against New Zealand. The two teams will face off across three games on January 11, 14, and 18.

India has been in good form in ODIs, and they will hope to maintain the form against the Black Caps as well. With both Rohit and Kohli set to feature for India in the three ODis, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming clashes.

Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shardul Thakur (capt), Rohit Sharma (two games), Ishan Mulchandani, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Chinmay Sutar, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D'Souza, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge

