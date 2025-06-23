Rohit Sharma completes 18 years of international cricket, reminisces special day on Instagram Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram and posted picture of his helmet as he completed 18 years of his international debut. The star batter has retired from T20I and Test cricket, but continues to lead India in ODIs.

Regarded as one of the greatest batters of his generation, Rohit Sharma has undoubtedly been one of the Indian team’s most important players. Across formats, Rohit has made a huge impact for team India. The star batter was named India’s all-format captain in early 2022, and that move led to the Indian team winning two ICC titles in the span of nine months, two years later.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma made his international debut on 23 June 2007, and completing 18 years to the date, the ace batter took to Instagram to commemorate the special day.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rohit posted a story of his helmet and captioned it, "Forever grateful 23.06.07.” Interestingly, Rohit made his ODI debut on June 23, 2007, and went on to play his very first T20I match for India on September 19, 2007. Furthermore, he made his Test debut for India on November 6, 2013.

Rohit Sharma’s career in numbers

There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma has been India’s go-to opener for the last 12 years. The veteran batter has now announced his retirement from Test and T20I cricket but continues to represent India in ODI cricket. He announced his retirement from T20Is after leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados.

Furthermore, he hung up his boots in the longest format before the start of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India. The 38-year-old has played 273 ODI matches for India so far, where he has scored a whopping 11,168 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 48.76 runs.

Rohit expected to lead India in ODI World Cup 2027

With the veteran batter having led India to the Champions Trophy title in 2025, there is just the ODI World Cup left for Rohit to win in white-ball cricket. In the twilight of his career, he is expected to hold out until the 2027 ODI World Cup and lead India in the marquee event.

